Concerns for boy who went missing on Saturday

Share Canberra's trusted news:
POLICE and the family of 13-year-old Chance Watson are concerned for his welfare after he went missing on Saturday (April 28).
Have you seen Chance?
Chance was last seen in Florey wearing a black Adidas hooded jumper, black tracksuit pants and black Nike sneakers.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm (5’2”) tall, with blonde hair (short on the sides, longer on top), blue eyes, and of slim build.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Chance is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6526216.
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor