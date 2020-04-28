Concerns for boy who went missing on Saturday

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and the family of 13-year-old Chance Watson are concerned for his welfare after he went missing on Saturday (April 28).

Chance was last seen in Florey wearing a black Adidas hooded jumper, black tracksuit pants and black Nike sneakers.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm (5’2”) tall, with blonde hair (short on the sides, longer on top), blue eyes, and of slim build.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Chance is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6526216.