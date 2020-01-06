Concert fundraiser for animals affected by bushfires

POPULAR Queanbeyan author and performer Omar Musa has organised a night of music and poetry to raise funds for animals affected by the bushfires.

Promising that 100 per cent of everything raised will go to WIRES (Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation), he has brought together some of Canberra region’s finest musicians and poets to present “Riverside Rhythms” at The Hive, 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, 6pm-9pm, on Thursday (January 9).

Hosted and organised Omar, he’s rounded performers including Endrey, Lucy Sugerman, Cathy Diver, CJ Bowerbird and Eden Plenty. There will also be an exhibition of Omar’s woodcut prints.

”With our country ablaze, it’s easy to feel helpless,” he says.

”But these are the times we need to band together the most. Every little bit counts, and some fire evacuees in Queanbeyan told us that a bit of music therapy would be welcome.”

Food and drink will be available, entry is $10 entry at the door (free for under 12s) or book here.

 

