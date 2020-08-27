Construction industry’s skeptical of Barr’s recovery plan

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A DISAPPOINTED construction industry is skeptical of the jobs and economic recovery plan announced by the ACT government today (August 27), with the head of the Master Builders ACT saying the government’s historically been unable to deliver what they promise.

The government says the $4.9 billion economic recovery plan will see them work in partnership with local businesses and the community sector to protect and create local jobs now while working towards creating more than 250,000 jobs in the territory economy by 2025.

The government’s $4.9 billion plan includes more than $1 billion in transport and active travel projects, including more than $300 million extending light rail, more than $900 million on health infrastructure, including the $624 million Canberra Hospital expansion, more than $400 million to build and upgrade our schools, and $250-$300 million to build the new CIT campus and public transport interchange in Woden.

Master Builders ACT says the plan has fallen short of what is required to support the 5500 small and family businesses that comprise the local construction industry.

“The local construction sector has grown sceptical of the government’s infrastructure promises announced each budget year,” says Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins.

“Regardless of the level of infrastructure spending promised each year, the ACT government has historically been unable to deliver more than $600 million of infrastructure spending,” he says.

“Over the past four budget years, the ACT government’s promises to deliver on infrastructure spending has fallen short by an average of 23 per cent. Considering this fact, the ACT government’s promise to spend $820 million in the next 12 months is likely to mean only $630 million will actually be delivered.

“Despite the ACT government’s promised $820 million spend on infrastructure projects over the next 12 months, a list of projects that will be funded is yet to be released. Master Builders ACT is calling on the ACT government to release a definitive list of projects that will be tendered in the next three, six and 12 months to ensure local contractors receive the clarity that they deserve to know where the next project is coming from.”

Last week the Reserve Bank Governor called on all states and territories to invest an additional $40 billion in infrastructure and jobs to support the national recovery. For the ACT, Chief Minister Andrew Barr says that would amount to about $800 million of additional infrastructure and economic development investment.

Mr Barr is yet to announce what that will be, and Mr Hopkins is worried that it’s too late in the year to get projects approved.

“When you take into account that the infrastructure program is being announced three months later than normal, and there is only eleven working days before the caretaker period commences, that leaves about seven weeks to award tenders before Christmas,” Mr Hopkins says.

“While the ACT government has made recent announcements about major projects, in every example the project’s commencement is delayed. The Canberra Hospital and CIT Woden won’t start until 2022 and Light Rail stage 2A contracts have been pushed back until after the election.

“On top of project delays, the MBA’s calls to bring forward construction of the convention centre, sports stadium and EPIC redevelopment have been rejected, despite these projects being highlighted in the ACT government’s own infrastructure plan.”

“The territory’s complex planning system, complicated procurement system and lack of forward infrastructure planning, means the biggest constraint to fast tracking infrastructure delivery is the ACT government itself.

“Without urgent reform of the procurement system, including the controversial Secure Local Jobs Code, many more construction workers will lose their job while waiting for the ACT government to make today’s announcement construction ready.”