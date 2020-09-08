Controversial West Basin project gets the go-ahead

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government has secured the go-ahead for stage two of the controversial Acton Waterfront development.

The National Capital Authority (NCA) approved the City Renewal Authority’s (CRA) application to revamp the West Basin precinct late last week, with construction work earmarked to start on Monday (September 14), even though more than 140 of 187 submissions lodged during consultation opposed the project.

The approval for stage two of the $32 million project includes an extension of the boardwalk, which will see some of the lake filled in, to establish a new lake edge. Queanbeyan construction company Chincivil will taken on the estimated two-year project after winning the contract.

At the NCA’s request, the CRA revised parts of the project’s proposal agreeing to plant 198 new trees, improving the cycle path at Henry Rolland Park, installing more seating, street lighting and picnic facilities.

After news of the project, Canberra Liberals leader Alistair Coe said the decision to begin work demonstrates a “blatant disregard” for the future of the West Basin.

“The Liberals will not support Andrew Barr’s apartment precinct money grab,” Mr Coe said.

However, CRA chief executive Malcolm Snow believes the redevelopment will have positive benefits for all Canberrans in the future.

“I understand people have strong views about it and when you seek to make a city better there are those people who will have a view that it should remain unchanged, but we have a view that a contemporary city needs to look forward and we need to connect the city centre back to the water which is our best asset,” Mr Snow said.

“We think it will be a project that all Canberrans will embrace.”

The project has become a key issue in the race to October’s poll with the Canberra Liberals promising to abandon the government’s plans for West Basin if elected in October. Instead the Liberals would ask the community to decide what’s best for the area.

“CityNews” contacted the ACT government for comment.