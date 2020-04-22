Cops alarmed by ‘idiotic’ drivers

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA’S police have been alarmed by “idiotic”, “irresponsible” and “dangerous” motorists after they’ve seen a rise in drivers going well over the speed limit.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, detective station sergeant Marcus Boorman says he’s disgusted by recent high range speeding incidents.

“There is simply no excuse for speeding. It’s idiotic, it’s irresponsible, and worst of all, it’s dangerous,” he says.

On Friday, April 17, police detected a 33-year-old Gilmore woman driving at 152km/h in an 80km/h zone on Horse Park Drive. She was fined $1841 and lost six points.

A day later, on Saturday, police detected a motorcycle being ridden by a 25-year-old Curtin man travelling at 200km/h in a 90km/h zone on Majura Road. The man had never held any form of license. He was fined $1841 and lost six points, and, for unlicensed riding, was fined another $675.

On Sunday, April 19, police detected two other motorcycle riders travelling at 149 km/h on the Barton Highway. Both riders – provisional rider license holders – were also fined $184, each, and both lost six points each, too.

“This month alone, we’ve seen an increase of drivers caught travelling more than 45km/h over the posted speed limit compared to the same period last year. The number has jumped from seven to 26 for drivers caught travelling between 30-45km/h over the limit when compared to the same period last year. This is unbelievable,” Mr Boorman says.

“When you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle, you are not just responsible for your own safety and those in the vehicle with, but the safety of other road users, and it’s that blatant disregard for the safety of others that make these incidents so infuriating to police.”

With the Anzac Day long weekend coming, Mr Boorman says traffic officers will be undertaking a zero tolerance operation, with a focus on speeding.

“I know there are fewer cars on the road at the moment, but that does not give a driver or rider the right to turn a public road into their own personal race track,” he says.

“The faster you go, the harder you hit, and at high speed a collision is more likely to have tragic consequences.”

Between April 16 and April 19, police issued 43 infringements to people exceeding the speed limit by 30km/h or less and a further nine for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

“Some of the speeds are just staggering, as is the stupidity of the drivers involved in these incidents,” he says.