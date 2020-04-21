Cops close Kambah pool in search for missing man

Share Canberra's trusted news:

UPDATE: Police report that Paul has been found safe and well.

KAMBAH Pool, a section of the Murrumbidgee River, has been closed by police after they found a missing man’s car at the entrance.

Police and the family of 48-year-old Paul Kipling, have serious concerns for his welfare.

Paul was last seen in Kambah at about 12am today (April 21), and his car, a grey coloured Toyota Corolla, with ACT registration YFQ73S, was located by police in the Kambah Pool carpark where gates opened early this morning.

Paul is described as Caucasian in appearance, medium build, about 173cm (5’8”) and balding dark coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and dark jeans.

Kambah Pool has been closed off by police during the search for Paul. Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Paul is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6523537.