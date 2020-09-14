Cops close overcrowded Civic bar

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE closed a bar in Civic on Sunday (September 13) morning after the Alinga Street venue was over its capacity, had no security on site and had its emergency exits locked. 

At about 12.30am, police used powers under the Liquor Act 2010 to force the closure of a bar after they discovered there was no security on site, emergency exits were locked and the bar had four more people than its maximum limit of 28 patrons under the agreed COVID-19 health directions patron limits.

As the venue was in a basement, police say they were able to serve a 24 hour emergency closure of the venue under the act.

The police investigation into potential breaches of COVID-19 health directions and offences under liquor licensing laws is ongoing.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleSmall businesses will return to pre-covid occupancy numbers
Next articleSingapore Airlines abandons Canberra
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply