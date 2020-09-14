Cops close overcrowded Civic bar

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE closed a bar in Civic on Sunday (September 13) morning after the Alinga Street venue was over its capacity, had no security on site and had its emergency exits locked.

At about 12.30am, police used powers under the Liquor Act 2010 to force the closure of a bar after they discovered there was no security on site, emergency exits were locked and the bar had four more people than its maximum limit of 28 patrons under the agreed COVID-19 health directions patron limits.

As the venue was in a basement, police say they were able to serve a 24 hour emergency closure of the venue under the act.

The police investigation into potential breaches of COVID-19 health directions and offences under liquor licensing laws is ongoing.