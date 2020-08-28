Cops conduct large search but Rooney’s still missing

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

NO new information came from a large scale search at Isaacs Ridge last Friday (August 21), where police hoped to find missing teenager Rooney Mawa.

Rooney’s still missing.

Police and emergency services conducted the search after the 19-year-old went missing on August 16. He was reportedly last seen heading in the direction of Isaacs Ridge, a location he is known to frequent.

Police would like to reassure Rooney that he is not in any trouble.

Rooney is described as being of African appearance, about 183cm (6”) tall, with black hair, brown eyes, and of slim build.

Police want to thank the members of the public that have already come forward and those who have provided CCTV footage to assist in the investigation.

Anyone who may have any new information that could assist police in locating Rooney is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6609349.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous article‘Ingenuity, experimentation and confidence’ in architecture awards
Next articleHouse fire closes residential street in Holt
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply