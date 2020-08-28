Cops conduct large search but Rooney’s still missing

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NO new information came from a large scale search at Isaacs Ridge last Friday (August 21), where police hoped to find missing teenager Rooney Mawa.

Police and emergency services conducted the search after the 19-year-old went missing on August 16. He was reportedly last seen heading in the direction of Isaacs Ridge, a location he is known to frequent.

Police would like to reassure Rooney that he is not in any trouble.

Rooney is described as being of African appearance, about 183cm (6”) tall, with black hair, brown eyes, and of slim build.

Police want to thank the members of the public that have already come forward and those who have provided CCTV footage to assist in the investigation.

Anyone who may have any new information that could assist police in locating Rooney is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6609349.