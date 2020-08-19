Cops deal with a day of drunk driving chaos

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA’S top road cop has described three drivers as incredibly selfish after they were caught drink driving, in three seperate incidents, yesterday (August 18).

The first incident happened at about 3pm when a 61-year-old was involved in a crash and dash in Narrabundah.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash but the 61-year-old had fled the scene without providing details to the other party. The woman was later identified and returned a positive result to an alcohol screening test, before being taken into custody where she returned a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.166.

The woman was issued with an Immediate Suspension Notice (ISN) and will be summonsed to appear before court at a later date.

In another incident, police attended a single vehicle collision in Gordon at about 8pm and subjected the driver to a roadside screening test.

The Gordon man, 23, tested positive for alcohol and was taken to a police station where he returned a BAC of 0.133.

Then, at about 10pm, police detected a driver travelling at 106km/h in a 80km/h signposted area.

The 22-year-old from Ngunnawal was taken to Gungahlin Police Station where he returned a BAC of 0.109. Police issued the driver with an ISN and he will face court at a later date.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, detective inspector Marcus Boorman said the number of drivers caught driving under the influence of alcohol was not acceptable.

“People who get behind the wheel of a vehicle when under the influence of alcohol are endangering not only themselves but everyone else that is on the road,” he said.

“When you factor in the wet weather we had last night as well, it’s surprising that no one was seriously injured. The actions of these drivers can only be described as incredibly selfish. There is never an excuse for drink driving.”