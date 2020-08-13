Cops find knife that could be linked to bikie death

DETECTIVES have located a knife suspected to be connected to the murder of bikie leader Pitasoni Ulavalu.

This knife was located about 300 metres from the last known location of the person police allege is responsible for the murder of Mr Ulavalu on July 19.

It was found after a six-day search of the inner north suburbs of Braddon and Turner, which included a thorough search of storm water drains.

This item will undergo forensic analysis.

Detective superintendent Scott Moller said this search was targeted and the investigation is continuing.

Police are now seeking dash cam footage from anyone who was travelling through streets to the west of Northbourne Avenue, between Barry Drive and Wakefield Avenue, Turner, between 12am and 1am on Sunday, July 19.

Anyone with such footage can contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444. ACT Policing is also urging anyone who may have any information in relation to the murder of Pitasoni Ulavalu to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via the website.