Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) found four piglets, which were stolen from Yarralumla Playstation last Thursday (August 27), at a Deakin residence yesterday (September 2).

An adolescent pig was also located in the back yard.

RSPCA officers assessed the piglets, removed them from the residence and returned them to Yarralumla Playstation.

The adult pig was also removed.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and will face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with possessing stolen goods and well as possessing a prohibited substance.

Police also discovered and seized nine cannabis plants, seedlings and hydroponic equipment while searching the property.

A number of firearms were also located and police expect additional weapons charges to be laid.

Other animals stolen from the Yarralumla Playstation are yet to be found.