Cops fine twice as many drivers for unregistered vehicles

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN a 10-month period, almost twice as many motorists have been caught driving an unregistered vehicle, in comparison to the whole of last year, according to ACT police. 

Unregistered drivers copped 1056 fines between January to October, while another 1052 were handed out to those on the road without a driver’s licence. 

This month, more than 38,300 vehicles will be due for registration in alone, police say, as well as 4600 driver license renewals, with anyone caught without their renewal facing a fine of $675. If a vehicle has been unregistered for two weeks or more it is ineligible for insurance coverage attracting an additional fine of $924, they say. 

Police are now urging motorists to ensure their licence and registration details are up-to-date before hitting the road this festive season.

“Just because you aren’t using your car everyday doesn’t mean you can let your registration or licence expire,” says the acting officer in charge of road policing, Inspector Ivan Naspe.

“While Christmas is a time of giving, police don’t want to be handing out fines for unregistered vehicles or unlicenced drivers so make sure all your registration and licence details are up to date before you hit the road these holidays.”

ACT police recently added automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to a police motorcycle in an Australian first trial making it even harder for unregistered drivers to evade detection, police say.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMusical winners take to the stage with ‘flair’
Next articleTom wins national grant for his ‘unique’ designs
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply