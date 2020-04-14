Cops found groups gathering around Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER police and the government warned Canberrans to stay home over the Easter break, ACT police say they still found groups gathering in places such as residences and public parks.

ACT chief police officer Ray Johnson says police were generally happy with the community’s approach to social distancing, although there were some who put themselves above the safety of the entire community.

He says police responded to a number of incidents over the long weekend for possible breaches of COVID-19 health directions including gatherings at residences and public parks, businesses thought to still be operating, and a group of three men working on a car in front of a house in Forde.

“We saw many drivers on the roads unnecessarily, people attending large gatherings, and people not practising social distancing directions in places like the area around Lake Burley Griffin,” Mr Johnson says.

Across the four days, police also spoke with about 400 drivers about the purpose of their travel, and 46 drivers chose to turn around on highways when they understood their travel wasn’t essential.

“Police spoke with one driver who thought it would be a good idea to tow a caravan into NSW, which is surprising given our warnings,” Mr Johnson says.

In all cases, he says police spoke to those involved about social distancing and the current COVID-19 directions. No fines were issued, and Mr Johnson says no one before the break has been fined for coronavirus breaches either.

Police also issued close to 50 speeding infringements across the four days, with Easter Monday a particularly bad day for high range speed offences.

Yesterday, police detected:

a 19-year-old male P-plate driver speeding at 167km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Majura Parkway

a 23-year-old woman driving at 130km/h in an 80km/h zone on Parkes Way, and

a 36-year-old woman driving at 42km/h in a 90km/h zone on Caswell Drive in Belconnen.

Police issued more than 100 traffic infringements across the long weekend, for offences including speeding, unregistered vehicles, and use of a mobile phone, while one driver was summonsed for driving while disqualified.