Cops not happy with the Summernats crowd

POLICE say they’re ”disappointed” with the overall behaviour of drivers over last weekend’s Summernats.

Over the four days of the event (January 2-5), police conducted high-visibility patrols and responded to multiple incidents of burnouts, dangerous driving, drink driving and general anti-social behaviour.

“This type of behaviour from patrons attending Summernats (either as spectators or entrants) placed Canberra road users and first response personnel at significant risk,” police say.

”Friday night’s public order incident at Sutton, NSW, saw ACT Policing resources diverted from normal policing and bushfire operations to deal with a group of people who showed no respect to the community that hosts them each year.”

Across the weekend, police say they issued over 180 Traffic Infringement Notices for a range of offences.

More than 80 drivers were caught speeding, including four who were detected driving more than 45km/h above the signposted speed limit.

One NSW driver lost his vehicle for 90 days after performing a burnout in front of police in Braddon on Thursday night.

Police also conducted more than 1300 roadside breath screenings, with four returning a positive reading for alcohol.

Inside the event police responded to two incidents of assault and one disturbance, but say they were generally pleased with crowd behaviour.