Cops say don’t approach runaway Rohan

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are warning Canberrans to not approach a man who has an outstanding warrant and may also be involved in other offences.

But they ask to be called if anyone sees 19-year-old Rohan Rosewarne.

He is described by police as Caucasian in appearance, about 163cms (5”3’) tall, with a slim build and short, dark brown hair with a rat’s tail.

Anyone who sees Mr Rosewarne or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444 quoting reference number 6506862.