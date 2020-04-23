Cops say don’t approach runaway Rohan

POLICE are warning Canberrans to not approach a man who has an outstanding warrant and may also be involved in other offences. 

Rohan Rosewarne is wanted for an outstanding warrant.

But they ask to be called if anyone sees 19-year-old Rohan Rosewarne.

He is described by police as Caucasian in appearance, about 163cms (5”3’) tall, with a slim build and short, dark brown hair with a rat’s tail.

Anyone who sees Mr Rosewarne or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately on 131 444 quoting reference number 6506862.

