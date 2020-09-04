Cops seize 37 cannabis plants from Uriarra Village home

Police seize cannabis plants at Uriarra Village home.

POLICE seized 37 cannabis plants across multiple rooms in a Uriarra Village home on Monday (August 31). 

Police also found hydroponic equipment in the search.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and will face the ACT Magistrates Court on charges including cultivating a controlled plant, possessing equipment for the cultivation of a controlled plant, possessing a commercial firework and breaching a good behaviour order.

Anyone with information about illegal drug cultivation or supply is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

