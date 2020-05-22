Cops seize meth and cash from car

WHEN police found methylamphetamine and cash in a car in Queanbeyan yesterday (May 21), it led them to a home full of other illegal items. 

Police stopped a white Holden Commodore on Cameron Road at about 5pm yesterday as part of an investigation into drug supply in the state’s south.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, and his passenger, a 30-year-old woman, were arrested and taken to Queanbeyan Police Station after police found meth and cash in the car.

Shortly after, a home in Queanbeyan was searched, where police allegedly found meth, cocaine, GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate), cannabis, a rifle and fireworks.

The man was charged with suppling a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug and is due to face Queanbeyan Local Court.

The woman was charged with possessing a prohibited drug and is also due to face Queanbeyan Local Court.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Bozos investigators are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

