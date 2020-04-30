Cops still worried about missing teen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT’S been a week since 15-year-old Ebony Scott went missing and police are, again, asking for help to locate her.

Ebony, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm (5’9”) tall, with dark brown hair, blue/green eyes and of a medium build, was last seen in Kaleen last Thursday (April 23).

Police and Ebony’s family would like to reassure her that she is not in any trouble and they wish to confirm her welfare.

Police believe there are people who have information that may help to locate Ebony, and urge them to provide that information to police.

Anyone who may be able to assist police in locating Ebony is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6525040.