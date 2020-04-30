Cops still worried about missing teen

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

IT’S been a week since 15-year-old Ebony Scott went missing and police are, again, asking for help to locate her. 

Missing Person Ebony Scott.

Ebony, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm (5’9”) tall, with dark brown hair, blue/green eyes and of a medium build, was last seen in Kaleen last Thursday (April 23).

Police and Ebony’s family would like to reassure her that she is not in any trouble and they wish to confirm her welfare.

Police believe there are people who have information that may help to locate Ebony, and urge them to provide that information to police.

Anyone who may be able to assist police in locating Ebony is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6525040.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleProjects fast-tracked to keep people in jobs
Next articleThe budget looks grim, but at least we know about it
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply