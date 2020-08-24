Cops stuck in two hour standoff with gunman in Civic

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE were stuck in a two and a half hour standoff in Civic last night (August 24) when a Belconnen man allegedly pointed his gun at officers on the scene.

Officers were called to Bunda Street at about 10.45pm last night following reports of a man with a firearm.

A cordon was established surrounding the area, AFP Specialist Response Group (SRG) Tactical Operations and Crisis officers attended to secure the area, and Hostage and Negotiation Operations (CHNO) officers attended to conduct negotiations with the man.

The man surrendered to police about 1.15am, without injury to anyone. During his arrest the firearm was found to be a replica weapon.

The man will face two counts of assaulting a frontline community service provider, two counts of using an offensive weapon that’s dangerous to a person, possessing a prohibited firearm, affray and acting to cause public harm, in the ACT Magistrates Court.

Police are seeking the owner of a mobile phone they believe was taken by the man as officers first arrived.

This person, and any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6615557.