Coronavirus traces found in Batemans Bay sewage

CANBERRANS with even mild coronavirus symptoms are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 if they’ve visited Batemans Bay recently after NSW Health detected “fragments” of the virus in the local sewage treatment plant.

However, ACT Health says the positive detection can be due to “shedding of the virus” by someone who has previously recovered from COVID-19 and is no longer infectious.

They say the virus can “shed” through someone’s system for up to six to eight weeks. 

News of covid-detected sewage is also a reminder for any ACT residents who have travelled interstate in the past 14 days to keep up to date with the latest information on affected locations and health advice in the jurisdiction they visited, an ACT Health spokesperson says.

The list of locations in NSW and other jurisdictions where covid cases have visited is frequently updated.

