‘Could have been tragic’: Man on phone runs red light

THE reckless driving of a 20-year-old could have ended “tragically” yesterday (April 15) after the driver failed to stop at an intersection in Lyneham and drove through a red light while on his phone.

About 10am, police saw a SAAB 93 sedan come to a halt past the stop line at the intersection of Ellenborough Street and Ginninderra Drive, Lyneham. The vehicle’s front number plate was hanging off and it had no rear number plate.

Police say the driver of the SAAB was seen using a mobile phone, and when told to pull over he drove through a red light into Mouat Street. At one stage he crossed into the path of oncoming traffic before turning on to Northbourne Avenue.

About 11.50pm, police located the car at a Downer residence, where the man was arrested.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, detective station sergeant Marcus Boorman says the actions of this driver were reckless and could have resulted in tragic consequences.

The man will face court for failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, using a hand-held mobile phone while driving, using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, using a number plate not properly issued, not obeying a police direction and breach of good behaviour obligations.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference 6521137.