Could have been ‘tragic’: Truck runs red light

THINGS could have ended tragically when a fully loaded B-double truck ran a red light on the Federal Highway late last week, says the acting officer in charge of Canberra’s road policing, inspector Ivan Naspe.

At about 10.40pm on Thursday (November 26), the truck driver, a Moncrieff man, was issued an infringement notice for failing to stop at a red light.

“With a full load, a truck of this size truck could easily have weighed up to 60 tonnes. If that collided with another vehicle we wouldn’t be talking about just a fine, there is a very real chance it could have ended in tragedy,” Insp Naspe says.

The next day (November 27), at about 9pm, Insp Naspe says a Sutton man was nabbed travelling 132km/h in an 80km/h zone on his motorcycle on the Barton Highway. He was fined $1841 and lost six demerit points.

On Thursday and Friday night, police were also out doing random breath tests, and on Thursday tested 357 motorists on Ginninderra Drive in Lyneham, with three drivers receiving infringements for driving over the legal limit, and one driver returned a possible positive result for cannabis as well as methamphetamine.

On Friday night police tested 327 motorists on Barry Drive, Acton, with two drivers recording a blood alcohol content above the legal limit (0.05).

A 25-year-old probationary driver will also be summonsed after failing to comply with interlock conditions in his vehicle.