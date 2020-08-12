Crash could ‘seriously’ affect your morning commute

A FEW popular Canberra roads are seriously affected by traffic this morning (August 13) following a single motor vehicle crash on the Glenloch Interchange.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency is urging motorists to avoid William Hovell Drive, Parkes Way east bound, the Gungahlin Drive extension and Tuggeranong Parkway south bound in their commute this morning.
ACT Ambulance, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Policing remain on scene.
