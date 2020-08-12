Crash could ‘seriously’ affect your morning commute

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FEW popular Canberra roads are seriously affected by traffic this morning (August 13) following a single motor vehicle crash on the Glenloch Interchange.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency is urging motorists to avoid William Hovell Drive, Parkes Way east bound, the Gungahlin Drive extension and Tuggeranong Parkway south bound in their commute this morning.

ACT Ambulance, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Policing remain on scene.

One person has been transported to hospital.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleWine / From spuds to shiraz, the Mitolo journey
Next articleHiggins man found with child abuse material
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply