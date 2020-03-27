Crash on parkway needs witnesses

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are calling for any witnesses who saw a crash between a red Ducati motorcycle and a white Subaru on the Tuggeranong Parkway.

The vehicles were travelling north on the parkway before colliding south of the Civic/Belconnen exit at Glenloch Interchange on Monday, March 16, at 8.20am.

The Ducati rider required treatment for injuries received in the collision.

Police, who believe several people witnessed the collision, are now calling them to come forward with information if they haven’t already done so. Police would also like to speak to anyone who has dash-cam footage from the lead-up to the collision or of the collision itself.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6509942.