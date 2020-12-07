Dark web investigation leads to attempted murder charges

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN has been caught for arranging and paying $20,000 for the murder of two people over the dark web.

The 26-year-old was charged with two counts of attempted murder in Canberra.

It is not known the relationship of the two alleged victims are to the woman.

Detectives executed a search warrant in Fadden yesterday (December 7) and seized computer equipment for the investigation.

Acting Sergeant Beth McMullen said police believe the woman was motivated by long-term financial gain after agreeing to pay $20,000 for the hit.

“ACT policing acted quickly to ensure there was no threat to the safety of the victims in this matter,” Acting Sergeant Beth McMullen said.

The charges stem from a report the ACT police received from an international journalist about an online payment, which the woman had already paid $6000.

Police will allege the woman shared details about how to target the two people.

“This was a complex investigation due to the report originating overseas, and being able to track and verify the dark web payment,” she said.

“ACT policing liaised with international police authorities to seek further evidence to lead to yesterday’s search warrant and arrest.

“The victims also cooperated with police, and we don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to their safety.”

The woman will front the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Any citizens with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 6658661.