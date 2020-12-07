Dark web investigation leads to attempted murder charges

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A WOMAN has been caught for arranging and paying $20,000 for the murder of two people over the dark web.

The 26-year-old was charged with two counts of attempted murder in Canberra.

It is not known the relationship of the two alleged victims are to the woman.

Detectives executed a search warrant in Fadden yesterday (December 7) and seized computer equipment for the investigation.

Acting Sergeant Beth McMullen said police believe the woman was motivated by long-term financial gain after agreeing to pay $20,000 for the hit.

“ACT policing acted quickly to ensure there was no threat to the safety of the victims in this matter,” Acting Sergeant Beth McMullen said.

The charges stem from a report the ACT police received from an international journalist about an online payment, which the woman had already paid $6000.

Police will allege the woman shared details about how to target the two people.

“This was a complex investigation due to the report originating overseas, and being able to track and verify the dark web payment,” she said.

“ACT policing liaised with international police authorities to seek further evidence to lead to yesterday’s search warrant and arrest.

“The victims also cooperated with police, and we don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to their safety.”

The woman will front the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Any citizens with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 6658661.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDairy Road gets a new art gallery
Next articleNature reserve planned for Kenny
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply