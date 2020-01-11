Death in Charnwood, man dies of stab wounds

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 27-year-old man has died in hospital from stab wounds following an incident in Charnwood early this morning (January 11).

At about 1.30am police received reports of a disturbance at a residence in Charnwood and are seeking to locate a 26-year-old man in relation to the death.

Police say they don’t believe this person poses any threat to the community, but believe he can assist them with their enquiries. Police are urging the man to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 131 444.