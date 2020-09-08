Dedicated Tim volunteers his way to a top award

Share Canberra's trusted news:

LIDS4KIDS founder Tim Miller has been named Canberra’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year.

Tim was awarded for his contribution across several organisations, but notably for founding Lids4Kids, a volunteer-run organisation that collects plastic bottle tops that are turned into sustainable recycled plastic to benefit disadvantaged children.

His desire to support disadvantaged children goes back about 10 years when Tim was diagnosed with incurable bowel disease, liver disease and fibromyalgia.

“When I was very, very sick, I didn’t know how long I had left,” Tim said.

“When I was bedridden in hospital, I was only 30 something and I was surrounded by lots of older people and I was feeling sorry for myself.

“Then a nine-year-old girl walked into the ward and had the same thing as me. That’s when I realised there are so many kids younger than me with similar health issues.

“The very next day I started fundraising for children’s charities and haven’t felt sorry for myself since.”

As of March, more than 1 million lids have been saved from landfill.

The 2020 Canberra’s Choice Award went to Roundabout Canberra, a volunteer powered organisation that takes donations of baby and children’s items and provides them to local families in need. Since February 2018, Roundabout Canberra has supported more than 1500 local children.

Volunteer Team of the Year Award, for the first time, went to two winners. The award was given to volunteers of the ACT Emergency Services Agency and Lifeline Canberra Crisis Support Supervisors.

“Given the year that’s been, these two teams have been essential to the safety and wellbeing of our community. There is not enough we could do to thank these two teams for their efforts over the past year,” said VolunteeringACT CEO Jean Giese at the virtual ceremony on Tuesday (September 8) night.

There was also a surprise award category, the Judges’ Award, which went to Super Squad, a vibrant and diverse range of passionate Raiders fans with disabilities who volunteer at home games during the season as part of the Raiders family.

Other awards, such as the Senior Volunteer of the Year went to Jenny Bradford, who has volunteered her whole life. After spending 26 years volunteering at the Canberra Tourism Bureau, Jenny moved to Kangara Waters Retirement Village, where she keeps residents involved and is focused on giving dignity to seniors and ensuring that those who need assisted care at end of life still feel valued.

Young Volunteer of the Year went to William Gallagher. Diagnosed with a mental illness, William uses his voice to guide and support young people on their mental health recovery journey through his volunteer work with Mental Illness Education ACT.

The Inclusion Award went to LGBTIQA+ community, and disability advocate Luka Musicki, while the Innovation Award went to Teresa Van Der Heul for her volunteer work with Geoscience Australia, which has seen her transcribing records, as well as cataloguing and scanning historic photographs from the 20th century.

The Volunteer Leadership Award went to John Brookes for his 25 years of leadership in the charity sector, and the Corporate Volunteering Award went to Chloe Choy for her work leading the LGBTIQA+ branch of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee at EY Canberra.

The 2020 Volunteering Awards received 96 nominations that highlighted the diversity of volunteering roles taking place right across the Canberra region.

Mr Giese said volunteers had been key to community resilience and rebuilding in 2020 as the community has faced unprecedented challenges of natural disasters, a pandemic and growing economic pressures.

“This year’s nominees blew us out of the water, and really represent what it means to be a Canberran,” he said.