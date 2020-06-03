Dental team with a focus on patients

Owner of Dentistry at Karabar Dr Carmelo Bonanno.

WITH Dr Carmelo Bonanno, the original owner of Dentistry at Karabar, back in the clinic, there have been changes at the local practice, with two other new dentists on board as well as a dental therapist, says practice manager Carly Young.

Dr Bonanno is the president of the Australian Dental Association, a Fellow of the Academy of Dentistry International, the International College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. He served on the Dental Board of Australia from 2009-2012.

“Our experienced team is professionally trained to provide treatments covering a wide range of dental issues,” says Carly.

“We are equipped to handle both minor treatments and major surgical procedures. Dentistry at Karabar has you covered, no matter what treatment you need.”

Carly says the practice is focused on providing friendly and supportive service, to create the best possible patient experience.

“With treatments for all ages, you can always rely on us to maintain a safe and professional environment for adults and children alike,” she says.

Dentistry at Karabar, Shop 12a, 34 Queenbar Road, Karabar. Call 6297 1570 or visit denistryatkarabar.com.au

