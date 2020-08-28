Developers banned from donating to ACT political parties

PROPERTY developers will be banned from donating to local political parties and candidates in the ACT from July 1.
Under the bill, Attorney-General Gordon Ramsay said it will be an offence for property developers and their close associates to give gifts to political entities, and for political entities to accept gifts from property developers and their close associates.
The bill also improves transparency around political donations by requiring that gifts totalling more than $1000 to a political party, generally, be disclosed to the Electoral Commission within seven days.
Canberra snapper Martin Ollman was one of the hardy crowd, including this writer, to brave the elements for the socially-distanced dawn opening of Belconnen Arts Centre’s Stage 2 last Friday (August 21).