Directorate issue another asthma health alert

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOR the second time in four days, ACT Health has raised the public health alert for a possible thunderstorm asthma event.

This time the directorate has raised the alert for tomorrow (December 1) due again to elevated pollen levels and the possibility of a severe thunderstorm.

There is also a possibility that raised dust may impact the ACT from Tuesday to Wednesday because of strong and gusty winds, the directorate warns.

“Thunderstorm asthma can be triggered by a combination of high grass pollen levels and a particular type of thunderstorm, which causes some people to develop severe asthma symptoms over a short period of time,” says an ACT Health spokesperson.

“People who suffer from hay fever and/or asthma are encouraged to be vigilant on Tuesday for any worsening of their condition.

“People who have been diagnosed with asthma in the past should also be prepared for a thunderstorm asthma event, particularly if they have suffered or continue to suffer from hay fever. Carry a reliever (blue puffer) with you.

“Where possible avoid being outside during a thunderstorm – especially in the wind gusts that come before the storm. Go inside and close your doors and windows. If you have your air conditioning on, turn it onto recirculate.

“If you develop asthma symptoms, use your reliever (blue puffer) medication and follow your asthma action plan, if you have one. If you experience asthma symptoms that are not relieved by usual asthma treatment, you should seek further urgent medical advice. In the event of a medical emergency you should call 000.”

ACT Health also want to remind Canberrans who suffer from asthma and hay fever to see their doctor or pharmacist to make sure their treatment and action plans are up to date during the pollen season.

More information via health.act.gov.au