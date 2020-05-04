Disqualified driver caught twice in three days

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A CONDER man was caught driving twice with a disqualified licence over the past three days.

The 31-year-old was driving a silver-coloured Ford Falcon when he was first stopped by police on Friday night, at about 10.30pm. Police discovered the driver’s licence was suspended in October 2018 and then tested him for drug driving. He returned a positive reading to a prescribed drug.

The man was granted conditional bail and was set to appear in court for charges of driving while disqualified and drug driving.

But, only two days later, police again saw the car speeding on Drakeford Drive, Greenway, at about 10.37pm yesterday (May 3). When he saw police, he sped away from them, going about 150km/h before turning into Woodcock Drive, Gordon.

Not long after, police found the car in a driveway in Conder, where the man denied he had been driving the car, and refused to take a roadside test for drugs.

After viewing CCTV footage from a nearby property, which showed the man exit the driver’s seat of the vehicle in the driveway prior to police arriving, police arrested the man.

He faces charges at the ACT Magistrates Court including refusing to undergo a screening test, refusing to provide an oral fluid sample and driving while disqualified.