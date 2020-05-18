Disturbed Jonathon dies alone in a cell

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“It is clear that as a community we failed Jonathon Hogan at every stage of his short and tragic life,” writes JON STANHOPE as he shares the sad story of the demise of a young Aboriginal man the system failed to save.

“I AM sorry that Jonathon experienced such despair in circumstances which were unsafe for him. In my view, the state failed to provide Jonathon with adequate care at a time when he was in great need.”

These are the concluding remarks of NSW deputy coroner Harriet Grahame in her report on the inquest into the death in Junee Prison in February, 2018, of Jonathon Hogan, a young Canberra Aboriginal man.

Justice Grahame’s formal finding into Jonathon’s death was: “Jonathon was mentally ill at the time of his death. He was alone in his cell. I find that his death was intentionally self-inflicted in circumstances of being held in custody with inadequate mental health care in the preceding months.”

The cause of Jonathon’s death was “neck compression as a result of hanging” with a ligature attached to a hanging point on the double bunk in his cell. He was 23 years old. He had a partner and five children.

Jonathon was born and grew up in Canberra. He was one of us, a product of our community. He went to school here. As a teenager he developed a drug and alcohol habit and spent time in juvenile detention. He became schizophrenic and developed other serious mental health issues that led to suicidal ideation and self-harm and he became a client of our mental health services.

As a young adult he became addicted to methamphetamine and, through offending related to mental health and drug addiction, was imprisoned in the AMC as well as in NSW.

It is clear that as a community we failed Jonathon at every stage of his short and tragic life.

The most egregious of a litany of failings in Jonathon’s care in Junee Prison was arguably the failure to respond to the recommendations of a psychiatric report prepared following his detention that recommended, in light of the depth of his psychosis, that Jonathon receive intensive treatment in a gazetted mental health unit for his mental illness rather than in the prison.

However, the last and fateful chapter in Jonathon’s short life began on July 28, 2017, when he appeared before a magistrate in the ACT Magistrates Court on a number of charges. He was refused bail and the court ordered he undertake a mental health assessment at the Canberra Hospital.

He was transferred to the Canberra Hospital mental health unit by ACT police on July 29. The coroner advises that “Jonathon presented as distressed and reported that he had been experiencing auditory hallucinations since 2012. He reported “significant methamphetamine use” the preceding day (about eight points).”

An issue the coroner did not address, being beyond the scope of her jurisdiction, is the circumstances that led to Jonathon being able, apparently, to casually walk out of the Canberra Hospital, on the day he was dropped off by the police, and flee to Orange, where he was arrested two days later by NSW police, charged with new offences and sent to Junee Prison.

I attended the coronial inquest into Jonathon’s death in the company of his father Matt Hogan, in my capacity as an employee of Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Service. Incidentally, Matt and I were the only two members of the public at the inquest.

In chatting with Matt he told me issues that continue to haunt him and that did not fall within the power of the coroner to address are how Jonathon was simply able to walk out of the Canberra Hospital when he had been refused bail and was presumably remanded to the AMC and why, following his arrest two days later in NSW, the ACT did not apply for his extradition and return to the mental health unit at Canberra Hospital consistent with the order of the ACT Magistrates Court.

Matt believes that it is highly probable that if Jonathon had not been able to simply walk out of Canberra Hospital, had been returned to the ACT and had been able to access appropriate mental health treatment and drug and alcohol rehabilitation in a culturally appropriate Aboriginal-specific facility that he may still be alive.

Coroner Grahame also referred, in some depth, to the continuing relevance of the findings of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody and reiterated the undeniable truth that the over-representation of Aboriginal people in prison provides the immediate explanation for the disturbing number of Aboriginal deaths in custody.

She further identified racism and dispossession as at the heart of the underlying issues that create the circumstances leading to the level of contact that Aboriginal peoples have with the criminal justice system.

The scourge of black deaths in custody surely requires a stronger legislative response from governments across Australia. One such response that I would support is the introduction of legislation based on the UK Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007. That Act provides that companies, and importantly government bodies, face prosecution if they are found to have caused or contributed to a person’s death due to their corporate health and safety failings.

The Act specifically applies to all deaths in police custody, prison cells, mental health facilities and immigration detention facilities.

Jon Stanhope was chief minister from 2001 to 2011 and represented Ginninderra for the Labor Party from 1998. He is the only chief minister to have governed with a majority in the Assembly.