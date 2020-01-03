Don’t avoid your feelings in bushfire trauma, says Kerry

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA-based trauma-prevention strategist and psychologist Kerry Howard has some “RAW” advice for communities enduring the collective trauma of bushfires and drought.

As a survivor of the 2003 Canberra firestorm, Ms Howard understands the emotions and devastation that much of Australia is currently experiencing and says she is committed to providing skills and resources that can minimise the impact of extreme emotional experiences on individuals and communities.

“Getting support after facing a disaster should not been seen as a sign of weakness, it is actually an indicator of strength,” she says.

“We often don’t work through our negative feelings about the experience, as they happen. Often it feels easier to avoid how we are feeling. However… avoidance is one of the biggest predictors to developing longer-term emotional problems.

“There are some simple ways we can minimise the impact of our traumatic experience as it is happening. Understanding these simple things may ensure that our communities are not overwhelmed in their efforts to recover.”

In order to minimise the impact, Ms Howard has developed a system she calls “RAW”:

Reality check – you are not alone in this experience and the situation is unprecedented. Ensure you seek advice and take action to maintain your safety. Recognise that any decision you make is the best one that you could have made in the moment.

Awareness – try to notice if you are talking excessively about your experiences, or not talking about them at all. Everyone processes things differently and the extreme responses are the ones to be aware of as they are often early indicators of a developing problem.

Walk ‘n’ talk – it is important to help our brains to process trauma to talk openly with each other about our experience but try to focus on the positives. Walking actually facilitates bilateral stimulation, which is scientifically proven to reduce the impact of the traumatic experience. Allowing the emotions to come up as we walk actually helps to reduce the impact of the traumatic event.

“We know that our brains start to consolidate information within the first six hours after a traumatic event, so it’s important to walk ‘n’ talk ASAP,” she says.

“The earlier we start using these tools, the better the impact we have in the longer term.

“There are other things to consider over the coming weeks to ensure that our reaction has been actually processed normally, the main one is sleep.

“It is quite common to have trouble falling asleep due to excessive thinking about the incident, or waking around 3am with your mind racing and being unable to fall back to sleep. It is also common to dream about the event. This should settle down in a couple of days, especially if you have implemented the RAW process.

“However, if it is not settling it can help to write down the things that you keep thinking about – it gives our brain a reality check about our approach.

“Many of the experiences outlined are common responses to any traumatic experience.

“However, if they persist you should consult your GP or reach out to a counselling or psychological service, such as Rural Help, for support.”

Ms Howard is the founder of PsychNEXUS, dedicated to helping the world understand how negative emotional experiences are at the basis of all of our problems.