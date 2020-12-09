Don’t panic, there’s still time to get organised

Share Canberra's trusted news:

With about two weeks to Christmas, this sponsored post reveals unique gift ideas.

A RANGE of skatepark scooters for children has recently arrived at Cookies Cycles, just in time for Christmas, says owner David Cook.

But it’s not the only wheeled item at Cookies Cycles that would make a great Christmas gift, according to David, who also stocks everything from balance bikes and three-wheel scooters for the little ones, to larger scooters, skateboards, mountain bikes, electric bikes, road bikes, BMX bikes for the racer, as well as street and park riders.

Electric scooters, or e-scooters, which are all the “craze” at the moment, also make an ideal present for everyone from the busy commuter to the weekend “speed junkie”, says David.

E-scooters have plenty of benefits, too, according to David, who says: “They save on parking and it makes commuting more fun. Or, you can use them for fun and recreation [rather than commuting]. I even have one that does 60km/h.”

Located in Franklin, David says Cookies Cycles stocks the best leading brands in e-scooters, such as Zero, Mearth and Emove.

And, when it comes to shopping at Cookies Cycles, customers can do it with confidence, says David, who, backed with about 35 years’ industry experience, not only stocks leading products at his store, which he opened in 2015 to cater for the family cyclist, but has the knowledge about the items, too.

Cookies Cycles also has a fully equipped workshop, which David says offers services and repairs.

“We back up and service all products that we sell with our large range of parts and accessories,” he says.

Cookies Cycles, 227 Flemington Road, Franklin. Call 6242 0338, email shop@cookiescycles.com.au or visit cookiescycles.com.au

‘Reigniting’ friends through food and wine

HEADING into the festive season, friends, families, colleagues and social groups can “reignite” as part of The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre’s dining and entertainment experience on December 18, says its artistic director Jordan Best.

It’s already proved to be popular, with its first “Reignite” event on December 13 sold out, she says.

“[Starting at 5.30pm people can] smell the aroma, swirl and sip your way through some delicious wines from our local wineries Norton Road, Contentious Character, Corang Estate, and many more, right here,” she says.

“Savour the flavours of the antipasto plate as you tantalise your taste buds by the tannins and fruity aromas of our region’s finest wines and be entertained by our very own local artists Woodface Duo.”

Live performance venues are slowly starting to reopen, too, she says, and the 2021 program is starting the new year with “Battle of the Voices”, debuting on February 4.

And for those searching for a gift idea, Jordan says a gift certificate to The Q makes a fantastic Christmas gift for anyone.

“Or why not a subscription so you can sample everything The Q has to offer,” she says.

“Reignite”, at The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, 5.30pm, December 18. Bookings to theq.net.au or 6285 6290.

Treats to spoil the family pets

THERE’S no forgetting man’s best friend this Christmas, says Charlie and Chums owner Sandy Borgo, whose range of products caters to pets and people alike.

Based in Tuggeranong, Sandy says Charlie and Chums sells a wide range of gifts for people, too, such as jewellery, cards, tableware, metal and ceramic figurines, as well as collars and leads for pets.

Sandy says she has a number of outdoor sculptures and figurines to dress up the garden, such as flamingoes, turtles, frogs and birds.

Operating since 2013, Sandy says she’s grown the business out of a love for the dogs and animals that bring so much joy and companionship into people’s lives.

Charlie and Chums allow family pets to join in on the festive cheer, with its pet-friendly gifts that range from advent calendars for dogs, to dog and cat stockings that can be stuffed with goodies such as reindeer “poop” snacks and festive squeaky toys.

“Our pets are part of our family. We spoil them just as much as we spoil our children,” she says.

Charlie and Chums, shop 103, 1 South. Point Tuggeranong. Call 0402 097580, email charlieandchums@bigpond.com or visit charlieandchums.com.au

The importance of choosing the right tree

IT’S important to choose the right Christmas tree, and the Christmas Emporium at Hang Ups has a range of trees to suit any space or anyone, says co-owner Mike Welch.

Located in Fyshwick, the Christmas Emporium has a vast range of trees in stock, including artificial trees of all shapes and sizes, where people can come and inspect them in person, Mike says.

“Buying one long-lasting good quality artificial tree from us costs less than buying a new real tree every year,” he says.

But he says there are a few things to consider, including space and other needs when choosing an artificial Christmas tree.

“Artificial trees can come with lights already arranged and attached,” he says.

“You can find trees with all the different arrangements and a number of lights.

“They can also come pre-decorated in a few different ways. It can be accented, meaning it can come with artificial pine cones and berries already attached.”

The Christmas trees at the emporium are environmentally friendly, come with a 10-year warranty, and make no mess, says Mike.

The shop also stocks Twinkly, which are LED light strings controllable via smartphones, that can create unique, magical light patterns, as well as other items such as beach towels and candles that can be bought as gifts.

Christmas Emporium at Hang Ups, 72 Gladstone Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 0312 or email info@hangups.com.au

Aviary offers a great time amongst birds Aviary offers a great time amongst birds

PARROTS, finches, doves and quail are among the birds ready to interact at the Canberra Walk-in Aviary this Christmas period, says owner and manager Mick Logan.

“The aviary is great fun for all ages, with the chance to get up-close-and-personal with a range of friendly, free-flying birds,” says Mick.

“While not all birds will interact with you, visitors get the chance to observe, up close, species of birds that otherwise would be hard to see in the wild.

“We provide a small plate of food and a tub of mealworms and you can wander around and feed the birds.”

The aviary is a 1000sqm planted walk-in enclosure that has more than 500 birds from about 65 different species from Australia and the world, Mick says.

“Providing the weather is fine you can have a great time feeding the birds, taking photos or just observing our feathered friends,” Mick says.

Gold Creek Village has three other attractions, as well as cafes, gift shops and a garden centre, so it’s a great place for a day out after visiting the aviary, Mick says.

Numbers are still limited for social distancing reasons, but the aviary is still open as usual and over the summer will be open every day including public holidays, except Christmas, from 10am-5pm, with the last admission at 4.30pm.

Canberra Walk-in Aviary, unit 13, Federation Square, O’Hanlon Place, Nicholls. Call 6230 2044 or visit canberrawalkinaviary.com.au

Collectible ‘bears’ from around the world

FOR the young or young at heart, the teddy bears at The Teddy Bear Shop in Majura will make the perfect, quality gift for either, says owner Meg Cutler.

The shop features all sorts of bears, from flat bears, cute and cuddly bears, as well as christening gifts and children’s dinnerware, classics from Peter Rabbit, Paddington and Winnie the Pooh, and popular collectible brands such as Teddy-Hermann and Margarete Steiff, she says.

“We’ve got something for everyone. Age is just a number really. We’ve got something for kids of all ages,” says Meg.

And The Teddy Bear Shop is “the destination” for teddy bears, according to Meg, who says “our bears are for a lifetime”, that’s how good the quality of them are.

Having been in the business for more than 40 years, Meg says she’s helped generations of children pick out teddy bears.

“People who got them as a baby are now buying them for their grandchildren,” she says.

Although, she says, it’s the Charlie Bears that still attract the most attention.

“[They] are probably our biggest collectible, and we’ve got a lot of collectors from all over the world,” she says.

The Teddy Bear Shop, shop 9, Majura Park Shopping Centre. Call 0418 303448, email hugs@theteddybearshop.com.au or visit theteddybearshop.com.au