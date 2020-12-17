Don’t travel to the Northern Beaches, says health chief

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

FOLLOWING a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the Northern Beaches, ACT Health is urging Canberrans not to travel there at this time. 

As of yesterday (December 17), NSW Health reported 17 cases in the area.

A number of new cases are currently being interviewed and NSW Health is urging people in the area to work from home, avoid unnecessary gatherings and avoid unnecessary travel outside the area.

Given this increase and the evidence of community transmission, ACT Heath is strengthening its health and travel advice to all Canberrans and is urging anyone who has been in the Northern Beaches area from Friday, December 11, to immediately self quarantine and get tested.

“We know this will be difficult news for people so close to Christmas,” ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says.  

“However, it is important we act quickly to respond to this outbreak while NSW continue with their contact tracing and assess the extent of the local transmission that is occurring. 

“This is a timely reminder that as we make plans to come together with our family and friends in the coming weeks, or travel over the summer holidays, we must be COVID-Safe and get tested, even with the mildest of symptoms.” 

NSW Health advice and the list of affected locations is available here

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDinosaur graffiti culprit defaces property across Canberra
Next articleHope’s legacy continues through refurbished park
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply