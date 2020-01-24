Double demerits: if you’re naughty, expect to get caught

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN case you missed it: double demerit driving penalties are in place until 11.59pm on Monday (January 27).

“Fines don’t increase, but the demerit points rise,” says Officer in Charge of Traffic Operations Sgt Marcus Boorman.

“This is not about revenue raising, it’s about added consequences for speeding and seatbelt offences, for motorcyclists not wearing helmets, and for people who can’t resist the temptation to illegally use their mobile phone while driving.

“Drivers doing the wrong thing should expect to be caught.

“If people want to gamble with their own life, the message is simple. Police will be out there and we will be enforcing the road laws.”

Offences that incur double demerit points include all speeding and seatbelt offences, the use of a mobile phone while driving, and riding a motorbike without a helmet. All other traffic offences incur one extra demerit point during the period.