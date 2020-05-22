Double the virus tests, and still no active cases

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman

CANBERRA’S daily testing average has more than doubled, and there are still no recorded active coronavirus cases in the ACT, according to ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman. 

It’s been 18 days since Canberra reported any new coronavirus cases and 12 since the ACT’s had any active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 230 test results came back negative, bringing the total of negative results to 15,146.

Dr Coleman says: “We are now averaging around 270 tests per day, which more than double the around 100 tests before we expanded testing criteria a month ago.”

“Testing remains the best way for us to know if COVID-19 is active in the community. If you’re feeling unwell, please get tested. Either call your general practitioner or present at one of the designated testing sites,” she says.

“Symptoms can vary between patients. The most common symptoms can include fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and cough. Additionally, sudden onset of loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite can also be an indicator.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCops seize meth and cash from car
Next articleArtsday / Teens take over NGA tonight
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply