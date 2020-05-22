Double the virus tests, and still no active cases

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA’S daily testing average has more than doubled, and there are still no recorded active coronavirus cases in the ACT, according to ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman.

It’s been 18 days since Canberra reported any new coronavirus cases and 12 since the ACT’s had any active cases.

In the past 24 hours, 230 test results came back negative, bringing the total of negative results to 15,146.

Dr Coleman says: “We are now averaging around 270 tests per day, which more than double the around 100 tests before we expanded testing criteria a month ago.”

“Testing remains the best way for us to know if COVID-19 is active in the community. If you’re feeling unwell, please get tested. Either call your general practitioner or present at one of the designated testing sites,” she says.

“Symptoms can vary between patients. The most common symptoms can include fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and cough. Additionally, sudden onset of loss of smell, loss of taste, runny nose, muscle pain, joint pain, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite can also be an indicator.”