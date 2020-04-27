Drive-through virus-testing clinic opens in Weston

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A PRIVATE drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic will open in Weston tomorrow (April 28).

Laverty Pathology says it is responding to the federal government’s calls for more widespread testing before lockdown restrictions will be eased.

It says anyone experiencing symptoms and in possession of a referral from their doctor will be able to use the drive-through clinic. Negative test results can be relayed to patients via SMS.

The drive-through clinic at Laverty’s collection centre at the corner of Parkinson Street and Namatjira Drive, Weston, will be open 8am-4pm, Monday to Friday.

Anyone using the service will need to arrive in a vehicle and have a referral from their GP, their Medicare card and ID. Patients must remain in their vehicles at all times while a nurse in full protective equipment will perform the test.

Patients may elect to have negative results sent to them via SMS. Any patient with a positive result will be contacted directly by the GP referring them to the clinic.