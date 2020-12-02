Driver allegedly assaulted in mid-morning traffic

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A DRIVER was allegedly assaulted in mid-morning traffic in Palmerston on Friday (November 27).

One man is alleged to have assaulted another man at the intersection of Kosciuszko Avenue and the Valley Avenue.

Before the incident, the drivers had been seen traveling in a black Lexus and a red Holden southbound on Gungahlin Drive at about 9.55am.

Police believe there were a number of other vehicles on the road at the time of the road incident, and are calling on anyone witnesses to come forward.

Information can go to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 6682488.