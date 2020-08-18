Driver assaulted after near crash at roundabout

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A DRIVER was assaulted yesterday (August 18) after it narrowly avoided a crash with another car at a roundabout in Campbell.

At about 10am, two vehicles, a blue Holden Commodore station wagon and a white Toyota sports utility vehicle (SUV), were on the roundabout of Fairbairn Avenue and Northcott Drive at the same time and nearly crashed.

After exiting the roundabout, police say the drivers pulled over near the intersection of Fairbairn Avenue and the Monaro Highway where the driver of the white SUV allegedly assaulted the other driver.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have dash-cam footage around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6610734.