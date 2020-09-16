Driver assaults passenger while driving through Gungahlin

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE driver of a white 4WD ute allegedly assaulted a passenger in the vehicle, while driving through Gungahlin on Sunday (September 6).

The driver, a man, was seen assaulting the passenger while driving through Hibberson Street, at about 4.10pm, through the Gungahlin Marketplace car park, at about 4.15pm, through Burdekin Avenue, at about 4.20pm, and at the intersection of Unaipon Avenue and Pemulwuy Street, shortly after 4.20pm.

Police have spoken to numerous people and believe there are still members of the community who witnessed the assaults who are yet to come forward.

They are now calling on witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6625025.