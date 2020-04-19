Driver smashes through a number of shops

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN has been arrested after he used a car to smash into a number of shops, including Capital Chemist in Hughes and Quizzic Alley in Fyshwick, last week.

Last Monday (April 13), the man, a 29-year-old, allegedly used a car to ram into a business at the Garran Shops (5.10am), a Capital Chemist in Hughes (5.20am) and three businesses in Fyshwick, including Quizzic Alley (6.10am). He stole property from each location, police say.

The man faces a total of 16 charges at the ACT Magistrates Court, including burglary, theft, damaging property, attempting burglary, driving a motor vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, attempting to take a motor vehicle without consent, and a breaching an intensive corrections order.

Investigations are continuing into the commercial burglaries. If you have any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could further assist police, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6521211.