Drug driver jumps several fences to escape police

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER being stopped by police in Chisholm, a drug driver jumped several fences before being arrested by police yesterday (September 1) afternoon.

The woman, a 28-year-old, failed to stop when police were conducting a mobile patrol in Chisholm at about 3pm. She continued driving on Heagney Crescent and was stopped a short time later by police.

The woman then fled jumping several fences before being apprehended by police on Prichard Circuit.

She then underwent a roadside drug test, returning a positive result. She will face the ACT Magistrates Court today on charges including driving while disqualified, drug driving, fail to stop motor vehicle for police, driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

At the same time, but over in Hawker, police stopped a vehicle and the 38-year-old unlicensed driver underwent a roadside drug test and returned a positive result. He will face the ACT Magistrates Court on charges including drug driving, being an unlicensed driver and number plates not being displayed.

Then, at about 5.30pm yesterday, a 31-year-old man was stopped by police in Higgins and returned a positive roadside drug test.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court on charges including drug driving, driving while licensed suspended in a vehicle with suspended registration.