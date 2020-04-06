Drug driver more than doubles the speed limit

A WOMAN, who was under the influence of a prescribed drug, was caught going in 122km/h in a 60km/h zone in Aranda last night (April 6).

Police detected the woman, a 37-year-old, speeding in a black SUV, at about 11.20pm on Caswell Drive.

She was stopped by police on Hayden Drive in Bruce where they tested her for drugs. She returned a positive result to a prescribed drug.

She will face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h and driving with a prescribed drug.

