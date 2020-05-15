Drug driver speeds 150km/h over Parkes Way limit

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN was caught drug driving and speeding 150km/h over the 90km/h speed limit along Parkes Way yesterday (May 14).

He was driving one of two cars, a grey VW R36 wagon and a black VW Golf, that were both speeding over 150km/h on Parkes Way, between the Glenloch Interchange and the Edinburgh Avenue exit, at about 3pm.

Police stopped both vehicles near the Commonwealth Avenue overpass, and are now calling for witnesses to come forward. They believe several people saw the incident and are urging people with dash-cam footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference 6533973.