Drug driving L-plater crashes into stop sign

A POLICE chase ended when a drug driving “L”-plater crashed into a stop sign on Mortimer Lewis Drive, Greenway, yesterday (August 25).
The 27-year-old Reid man was driving a silver Toyota Corolla Sedan, when police directed him to stop on Drakeford Drive, at about 2.40pm.
He accelerated north along Drakeford Drive before colliding with a stop sign at Mortimer Lewis Drive. He will face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with drug driving, failing to stop, not displaying L plates and dangerous driving.
Then, at 2am this morning, a 39-year-old NSW man in a white Subaru Outback, was directed to stop by police on Ainslie Avenue, Reid. He didn’t stop, and instead accelerated away onto Limestone Avenue, Anzac Avenue and Parkes Way at speeds of up to 149km/h.
The driver proceeded south on the northbound lanes of the Monaro Highway, where police deployed stop sticks. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later at a service station on Canberra Avenue.
He will also face the ACT Magistrates Court on charges of drug driving, possession of a prohibited substance, possession of a knife, failing to stop for police, unlicensed driving and dangerous driving.