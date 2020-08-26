Drug driving L-plater crashes into stop sign

A POLICE chase ended when a drug driving “L”-plater crashed into a stop sign on Mortimer Lewis Drive, Greenway, yesterday (August 25).

The 27-year-old Reid man was driving a silver Toyota Corolla Sedan, when police directed him to stop on Drakeford Drive, at about 2.40pm.

He accelerated north along Drakeford Drive before colliding with a stop sign at Mortimer Lewis Drive. He will face the ACT Magistrates Court charged with drug driving, failing to stop, not displaying L plates and dangerous driving.

Then, at 2am this morning, a 39-year-old NSW man in a white Subaru Outback, was directed to stop by police on Ainslie Avenue, Reid. He didn’t stop, and instead accelerated away onto Limestone Avenue, Anzac Avenue and Parkes Way at speeds of up to 149km/h.