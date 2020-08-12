Drunk driver found in bushes after crash

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A DRUNK driver was found in the bushes on the side of a road in Bruce after he crashed his car last night (August 11).

The 41-year-old Dunlop man was driving a blue falcon when he veered off Ginninderra Drive and impacted a barrier fence last night.

Police officers spoke to the driver of the vehicle who was discovered sitting in the bushes close to the vehicle.

The driver returned a positive road side breath test and was taken to a police station for breath analysis, where he returned a result of 0.197. Police say the legal limit for full licence holders is 0.05 and the man’s licence was suspended.

ACT Ambulance Service paramedics treated a passenger at the scene before they were transported to hospital for observation.

The man is expected to face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court.