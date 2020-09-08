Drunk driver hits two men in Jerrabomberra

A DRUNK driver allegedly drove his car into a Jerrabomberra driveway and struck two men yesterday (September 7). 

The driver, a 36-year-old, drove his Toyota SUV along Stella Place and hit a concrete letter box – destroying it – before continuing into the path of a light pole and coming to a stop.

He then allegedly reversed into a tree before entering Franklin Court, driving into the driveway of a house and striking the two men, a 73-year-old and 35-year-old, at about 1pm.

Emergency services were called to Franklin Court, where the older man received an abdominal and shoulder injury and the younger man suffered a serious leg injury. They were both treated at the scene before being taken to Canberra Hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.

The driver was breath tested at the scene and returned a positive reading. He was arrested and taken to Queanbeyan Police Station, where he was subjected to a breath analysis; returning a reading of 0.272.

The man was charged with aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and drive high range PCA.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Queanbeyan Local Court in October.

