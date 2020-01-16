Dry argument for Captain Cook’s fountain

Share Canberra's trusted news:

OPERATION of the iconic and recently refurbished Captain Cook Memorial Jet on Lake Burley Griffin has been will suspended until further notice says the NCA.

Yesterday afternoon (January 15) was it’s final performance because of low water levels at Lake Burley Griffin.

The NCA says weather conditions and low inflows have affected lake levels, potentially risking damage to the pumps that operate the jet.

“We hope that conditions ease soon to give us all some relief and to assist our iconic water jet to become operational again very soon,” says an NCA spokesperson.