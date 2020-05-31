Dunlop shooting: one man in hospital another under arrest

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ONE man was arrested early this morning (May 31) and another two people are two being sought after a shooting in Dunlop last night.

A man was shot through the front door of his home in Percy Begg Circuit following followed a disturbance in the same street earlier in the evening.

At about 9pm police confirmed that the man had received injuries from a shotgun and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

At 1am today a 32-year-old man from Charnwood was arrested at his home and will face multiple charges at the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police are seeking two associates of the arrested man– another male, and a female who was involved in the earlier disturbance. It is believed they ran from Percy Begg Circuit into De Mole Street.

Police say the incident is not believed to be related to criminal gang activity.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in Dunlop between 8pm and 9pm last night, or who may have any information or CCTV should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers website. Information can be provided anonymously.